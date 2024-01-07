Berla Mundi, the Ghanaian media personality, has disclosed that she encountered her husband, David Tabi, through a mutual friend who remains unnamed, and this friend was instrumental in setting them up.

The revelation was made during their private wedding ceremony held on January 5, 2024, and a video of the event has since gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Describing the connection as one that was “meant to be,” Berla Mundi shared the story of how she became aware of David Tabi, admitting that he had been sending her direct messages for several months.

Although she found him attractive, her aversion to social media made her initially disregard the messages.

Their relationship, however, blossomed due to shared connections with friends and family.

Berla Mundi highlighted that their best man, who is related to them through mutual acquaintances, discovered that he and David Tabi had grown up together.

Notably, this best man is married to one of Berla Mundi’s close friends, creating further intertwining relationships.

As the details unfolded, the couple learned that David Tabi’s mother had known Berla Mundi’s family since their childhood, establishing a deeper connection between their families.

Reflecting on these intertwined connections, Berla Mundi joyfully shared the story during their reception, expressing that their union was fated and brought about by a series of meaningful connections.

Watch the video below: