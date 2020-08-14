Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, has sent warm wishes to newlyweds, Joe Mettle and Salomey Selasie Dzisa.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional fashion on Wednesday, August 13, in Accra in a glamourous style.

The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown and Majid Michel.

Some celebrities, including Abeiku Santan, Gloria Sarfo, Okyeame Kwame, Lawyer Nti and EBA have flooded Joe Mettle’s Instagram page with warm wishes.

However, Berla Mundi got fans a bit shocked when she dropped a comment on Mr Mettle’s post.

Her comment comes as a surprise due to wild rumours that she was dating Mr Mettle and was going to be his future wife.

In April this year, Mr Mettle denied the rumours in an Instagram post, saying it’s “False news”.

Their traditional wedding will be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.

Read Berla Mundi’s comment under Joe Mettle’s Instagram post:

Congrats anyemi . God bless your marriage 🎊🎊🎊🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.

Source: Pulse Ghana