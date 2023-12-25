Christmas cheer turned to despair as a devastating fire ravaged more than 70 shops at Madina-Ritz Junction in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

The early morning fire incident marks the third occurrence this year and the fifth within the past two years.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

However, previous police investigations have concluded that, the outbreaks in the area are often the result of conflicts between different factions residing in the vicinity.

The affected structures, primarily consist of metal containers serving as shops and homes.

The Fire Service team reported to the scene to douse the flame.

Currently, no death or injury has been recorded.

