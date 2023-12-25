The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Mr Julius Kuunuor has said that fire outbreaks recorded nationwide in 2023 have reduced compared to figures in 2022.

According to him, the fire outbreaks declined by a margin of 274, representing 4.92% for the first 11 months of 2023.

He noted that the Service recorded 5256 incidents compared to 5,530 recorded in the same period of 2022.

“This is due to the extensive Public Fire Safety Education carried out nationwide. Through the timely intervention of the Service, properties worth millions of cedis were salvaged,” he said.

Mr Kuunuor said this at the Service’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols and its 60th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service where distinguished fire officers who had just retired were awarded.

Some young service personnel were also honoured. The theme for the occasion was: “Reflect the qualities of God our Maker”, which aimed to encourage the servicemen to emulate the qualities of God as a Rescuer.

He said the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) attended to 532 road traffic accidents from January 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023, and recorded a total of 2,557 injuries and 263 deaths.

The Chief Fire Officer said they also performed 177 rescue duties and recorded 129 injuries and 40 deaths which included drowning in wells, rivers, dams, bees attack and people trapped in elevators.

The GNFS also undertook 17,877 fire safety education in public and private institutions and other places such as markets, churches, mosques and schools in various languages nationwide.

In terms of Human Resources Development, 1,000 recruits and 339 Officer Cadets were trained at the Fire Academy and Training School at James Town, Accra.

However, the Service had lost 37 of its personnel in the year – 18 senior officers and 19 junior officers – as of November 30.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, commended the GNFS for the dedicated service and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of communities.

Speaking on his behalf, Mrs Doreen Annan, Acting Chief Director of the Ministry said: “Let us embrace the spirit of gratitude, unity, and commitment as we look forward to a safer and more secure future for our beloved nation.”

Mrs Annan urged the public to install smoke detectors in homes and workplaces, regularly check and maintain electrical appliances, exercise caution when using open flames and educate families on emergency evacuation procedures.

Senior retired officers, including DCFO Gilbert Wiafe, DCFO Obeng Dankwa Dwamena, DCFO Paa Kwasi Adutwum amongst others were awarded for their selfless service and dedication.

They took home Smart TVs, plaques and citations.