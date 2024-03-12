The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has raised alarm over the absence of fire tenders in Weija and Kasoa.

According to the Fire Service, the lack of fire tenders in these areas poses a serious threat in the event of a fire outbreak, potentially leading to severe challenges for affected residents.

The Public Relations Officer at the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO1 Alex King Nartey stressed the urgent need for government intervention to address this pressing issue.

He indicated that, the current situation is a potential time bomb for the nation, underscoring the imminent need for swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents in these areas.

“In Kasoa and Weija for instance, there is no fire tender there because all the fire tenders are out of commission. So once there is a fire at Kasoa, the car comes either from Budumburam or Anya Market. And they are sitting on a time bomb as a nation.

“So we would ask that attention should be placed on that. And in a big area like East Legon, Adjiringanor, East Legon Hills, there is no single fire station there. So when there’s a fire, their vans move from the University of Ghana or Madina to go to fight the fire there” ADO1 Nartey added.

READ ALSO:

Shut up and mourn your husband – Lilian Kumah told