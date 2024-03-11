A victim of the military brutality that occurred in Ashaiman has shared his harrowing ordeal.

Kwame, one of about 250 victims of the brutality is seeking justice and accountability a year after the incident.

The attack in Taifa and Tulaku, both suburbs of Ashaiman, was purportedly aimed at apprehending suspects involved in the murder of Trooper Imoro Sheriff on March 4, 2023.

Subsequent police investigations led to the arrest of suspects, Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick, directly implicated in the soldier’s killing.

Victims of the brutality who sustained various degrees of injury, highlighted the urgent need for the adoption of the committee’s recommendations to ensure justice.

Kwame, recounting his experience on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, described being violently dragged from his home at 2:am and subjected to torture until 7:am.

He detailed being taken to Michel camp, then to Burma camp, where they were further maltreated and labeled as criminals.

For three days, they were deprived of food and water, exacerbating their suffering, with some victims developing ulcers.

“They beat me like a common thief. From the dead of night till the break of dawn, they dragged me from my home. And in the depths of Michel camp and Burma camp, they unleashed on us a torrent of torment, branding us as criminals without cause. Our bodies now bear the cruel scars of ulcer, a testament to the barbarity we endured”he narrated.

Regarding compensation, Kwame expressed difficulty in quantifying the amount needed, stating the significant financial strain incurred by the victims.

He called on the government to resolve the matter swiftly and justly.

“Compensation is but a small token to mend the shattered pieces of our lives” he said.

Lawyer Emmanuel Kumadey, acting as spokesperson for the victims on the same show disclosed the physical and psychological trauma inflicted on them and stressed government’s responsibility to provide appropriate compensation.

He urged President Akufo-Addo and the government to expedite compensation payments and fully implement the committee’s recommendations.

On March 16, 2023, the Committee, following Standing Order 158, visited Ashaiman to investigate the circumstances surrounding Trooper Imoro Sheriff’s death and to assess the impact of the military’s actions.

The Committee, guided by relevant legal frameworks, concluded its work in November 2023, after consulting with key stakeholders, including the Minister for Defence and the Military High Command.

