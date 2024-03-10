About 250 victims of the military brutality which occurred in Ashaiman are asking parliament to adopt the report of the Committee on Defence and Interior on the Military operation on March 7, 2023.

The attack at Taifa and Tulaku, both suburbs of Ashaiman was said to fish out suspects behind the murder of Trooper Imoro Sheriff on March 4, 2023.

Police later through investigations rounded up suspects as Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick were said to be directly involved in the killing of the soldier.

The victims having suffered varying degrees of injury during the brutality said adopting the report and recommendations made by the Committee will ensure justice.

Lawyer and spokesperson for the victims, Emmanuel Kumadey disclosed this at a media briefing reminding government of the physical and psychological damage done to the victims and the compensation due them.

“One year on, the victims of the military brutalization say life has been extremely difficult for them since they’re burdened with constant excruciating body pains and deteriorating health conditions and living with trauma”

“To parliament, the victims humbly demand that to ensure justice, the House should adopt the committee’s report and its recommendations timeously,” he pleaded.

Lawyer Kumadey on behalf of the victims asked President Akufo-Addo and government to immediately pay them their just compensation and implement fully the report of the Committee.

Joy News has learnt that two of the victims have so far passed on and could not be part of the briefing.

For victim Anthony Agbesi, despite seeking medical attention after the incident last year, he continues to experience neck and back pains as well as constant headaches.

Pensioner, Worlanyo Adzanku added that military personnel scaled over his wall to cause damage.

“ I was at my village and upon my return I was told soldiers in an armoured car had scaled over my wall, broken down my security door, smashed glasses and damaged my roof. We need the compensation to defray the cost we have incurred”, he said.

According to Divine Adzanku, his sight was affected after being heavily beaten and is asking government to do the needful as regards compensation.

The victims and their leaders do admit that the wheels of justice grind slowly, they however fear it’s been overly delayed.

To bring pressure to bear, the victims through their leadership petitioned Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin in February this year on the need for the House to adopt the report.

They maintain the attack was unwarranted having subjected some victims to inhumane acts at Michel and Burma Camps.

On March 16, 2023, the Committee following Standing Order 158 as part of its mandate visited Ashaiman to among other things ascertain facts surrounding the death of Trooper Imoro Sheriff and commiserate with the bereaved family.

The Committee was also to determine the basis for the military brutalities, assess the extent and enormity of the injuries sustained by the victims and the damage caused to personal property, empathise with victims and provide recommendations to the House for consideration.

The Committee guided by the 1992 Constitution, The Ghana Armed Forces Act 1962 (Act 105) and Standing Orders of Parliament finished its work in November 2023 having invited the Minister for Defence, Military High Command, and Interior Minister.

The Committee on Defence and Interior recommended that victims must be compensated as well as those whose properties were damaged.

The report also frowned upon any form of torturous handling of civilians by the Military or any security services and called upon the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces to educate personnel on the legal demands and implications of such acts.

The Committee recommended also that the soldiers who were involved in the vicious attack be dealt with in accordance with section 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105).

It has asked the National Security Council to ensure collaboration and coordination among the security agencies particularly between the Armed Forces and the Police Service in their functions and duties and stick to their mandates provided by law.

The Committee stressed that involvement of the military in the internal security operations must be a last resort with the Police Service being lead the agency in all instances.

The report touched on the need for the Armed Forces to improve their relationship with the public to ensure trust and confidence.

