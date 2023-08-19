Emmanuel Aidoo, a survivor of the tragic Appiatse explosion, has shared his harrowing experience from the Appiatse camp.

His life took an unexpected turn when the explosion left him with profound injuries: “My ears were cut, and something entered my throat. My chest suffered as well, leaving a hole that added to my ordeal.”

However, his road to recovery has been hindered by financial constraints.

He told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Friday in an interview that he is not fully healed and needs regular check-ups, unfortunately, lack of funds has kept him from seeking medical attention for several months.

The consequences of delayed medical care have further impeded Emmanuel’s ability to work.

As a carpenter, his hands are important for his livelihood, but their functionality has deteriorated due to his condition.

“I can’t stop working because jobs are scarce, but I can’t work effectively either.”

The explosion, he revealed, also put a halt to his plans of marriage, which were only a month away at the time.

Despite relying on the support of his church community at Church of Pentecost, Emmanuel remains disillusioned.

“Though my church members promised assistance, I haven’t received any support from them.”

Weekly hospital injections, crucial for his recovery, are an additional financial burden, costing him 100 cedis each time.

Another survivor, Joseph Arhin Jr. on the same show also shared his own journey of resilience.

According to him, the explosion cost him his left knee patella, and he vividly recalled the terror of that day.

“I thought I might lose my whole leg, but the doctors at KATH were able to save and patch it up.”

The challenges he said didn’t end there, as he recounts the loss of two toes and ongoing pain.

Joseph’s life was forever altered by the accident, turning his ordinary day into a tragic event.

Despite governmental assurances, Joseph has struggled with medical expenses and his altered lifestyle.

“I expected the government to support my subsequent medical needs, but I’ve been left to fend for myself. I’ve sold my lands to pay bills. We’re in dire need of support, and I hope the public can extend a helping hand.”

The stories of Emmanuel and Joseph echo the broader tragedy that befell Appiatse on January 20, 2022, where an explosive-laden vehicle crash claimed 13 lives.

Govt sends SOS message to Appiatse residents