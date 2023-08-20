England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to maintain their 100% start in La Liga with a victory at Almeria.

Bellingham, 20, has now scored three goals in the opening two Spanish top-flight matches since joining Real from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Vinicius Junior chipped in with Real’s third of the night after Bellingham had levelled and put the visitors in front.

Sergio Arribas’ early header had given Almeria the lead.

The £88.5m and various add-ons that could mean Real end up paying £115m for Bellingham already looks like money well spent.

The prodigiously talented former Birmingham City youngster has his peak years in front of him in the Spanish capital and has hit the ground running after switching from Germany’s Bundesliga.

“He is adapting very well to La Liga, to our style, he’s very good,” said Real boss Carlo Ancelotti.

After finding the net on his league debut at Athletic Bilbao, Bellingham again played a key role in driving Ancelotti’s side forward and ensuring they were comfortable winners in Andalusia.

Wearing the number five shirt once filled by Real icon Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham was in the right place at the right time to level the scores, picking up a fortuitous ricochet off home defender Chumi that dropped into his path to fire into the right corner.

He doubled his and Real’s tally on the hour mark, heading in from Toni Kroos’ pinpoint cross from the left.

Bellingham’s pass and movement gave Brazil forward Vinicius the opportunity to deftly round off the scoring and seal Real’s win.