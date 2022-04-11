The Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team has indicated that Future Global Resources Company Limited (FGR), is refurbishing and roofing over 40 buildings for residents.

The team says it expects to resettle the victims by 1st May 2022, adding funding has already been allocated for the work and it’s proceeding earnestly.

A Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio who doubles as the Chairman announced this in a statement, following torrential rains that destroyed some tents at the Relief Camp last Friday and displaced dwellers.

Mr Owusu-Bio, in the statement, acknowledged the additional difficulties for affected citizens sheltering in tents.

“On behalf of government and the ministry, I wish to register my deepest concerns about this situation. The people of Appiatse have demonstrated admirable resilience so far as we work with them to rebuild their township.

“The impact of the heavy downpour, however, is an additional challenge and we wish to encourage them to take heart. The Reconstruction Implementation Team anticipated that rainfall beginning in the March-April period will make remaining in tents untenable,” portions of the statement.

Meanwhile, it added working with NADMO, immediate interventions like replacement of destroyed tents and provision of warmers are being organised urgently.

Members of the team and the Municipal Coordinating Council are on hand to receive specific concerns and these will be addressed speedily as we have always done.