Kumasi King Faisal are on the verge of naming Ignatius Osei-Fosu as the head coach of the club, the local media has reported.

This comes after Nurudeen Amadu, who was the head coach of the side, left his side on Sunday following their defeat to Elmina Sharks in the matchday 24 games at the Ndoum Sports Complex.

The defeat against the Fearsome side is King Faisal’s sixth straight defeat in the second round of the season.

However, ahead of the matchday 25 games against Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend, Mr Osei- Fosu is expected to be named as the head coach of the club.

He has been clubless after being sacked by Medeama SC in the first round of the season.

The former Techiman Eleven Wonders head coach will be hoping to rejuvenate the side as they fight to maintain their Premier League status.

The defeat over the weekend leave King Faisal at the 13th position with 29 points.