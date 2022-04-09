Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of Samuel Inkoom in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Inkoom, a former Kotoko right-back signed a one year deal with the Phobians.

A native of Takoradi



He is 1.79m (5ft, 10 inches)



Omega, Samuelina, Shawne and Samuel are all intimately related to him.



Ladies and Gentlemen



Introducing,



The 32-year-old has been clubless after parting ways with Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi.

The former Sekondi Hasacass defender has been training with Hearts of Oak for months after leaving the Georgian side.

He could be part of Hearts of Oak’s squad for Super Clash against Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the Rainbow club are working so hard to secure his ITC which will make him eligible to feature against his former side this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 02: Samuel Inkoom of Ghana during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Uruguay and Ghana at the Soccer City stadium on July 2, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Inkoom left Ghana in 2009 after assisting Asante Kotoko to a league title win.

The right-back played for 11 clubs, including Swiss heavyweights Basel and FC Dnipro of Ukraine.

He was a member of Ghana’s squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009 before becoming a regular for the Black Stars.

The right-back was a member of the Black Stars squads for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, which were held in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.

Hearts of Oak will look to maintain their invincibility on their arc rivals this season having gone without a defeat in the two matches they have played so far.