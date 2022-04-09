The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced that the time for the Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak game has been changed.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

However, the country’s football governing body on Friday morning announced that the game will now kick off at 15:00GMT.

Below is the full statement by the Ghana FA:

The Ghana Premier League Matchday 24 game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC vs Accra Hearts of Oak SC is now scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kick-off time for the match has been changed due to advise from the Ghana Police Service.

The Match Coordination meeting will be held at 10 am on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

All Stakeholders are to take note of the change in time accordingly.