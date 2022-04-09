SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 32 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 April 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is definitely the meeting of Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on the evening of Sunday 10 April. This clash is a potential ‘title decider’, with the Citizens and the Reds both hoping to claim victory in this ‘six pointer’ and put themselves in prime position for the final stretch of the season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, however, has argued against the narrative that this clash will be decisive in the title race: “It’s a massive game, of course, but not necessarily a decider,” said the Spanish tactician. “We’ve got to win a lot of games [not just this one]. There are still more games, a lot of points to go.”

The round opens on the evening of Friday 8 April with an intriguing clash between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park, while the early kick-off on Saturday 9 April sees Everton host Manchester United at Old Trafford – with Toffees boss Frank Lampard desperate for a win to boost his team’s survival hopes.

“I don’t put an emphasis on Goodison Park, I want to get points everywhere,” said Lampard. “We can’t get stuck in the rut of looking at this game alone.”

Saturday also features Arsenal at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea face a tricky trip to Southampton, and Watford will tackle Leeds United in a relegation six-pointer at Vicarage Road – with Hornets manager Roy Hodgson admitting that he cannot promise survival.

“Whether or not I can produce what they really want, i.e: the change from being down the bottom and not winning to suddenly winning and shooting up the table… I can’t guarantee that, I can only work towards it but I shall enjoy the work towards it.”

The late kick-off on Saturday sees Aston Villa playing host to the unpredictable Tottenham Hotspur, while Sunday – aside from the City v Liverpool clash – will feature another key game in the relegation battle as Norwich City host Burnley at Carrow Road.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 8-10 April 2022

All times CAT

Friday 8 April

21:00: Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 9 April

13:30: Everton v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Southampton v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Watford v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

18:30: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 10 April