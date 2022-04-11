The Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the attacks on the Nkroful Magistrate Court, Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters and Ellembelle District Assembly.

Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gorkeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, and Cosmos Gadekor were arrested on Thursday, April 7, by the Western Regional Police Command.

On April 1, the youth of Anwia and Teleku-Bokazo besieged the Esiama Police Station and destroyed louvre blades at the front of the station as well as two buses and a Toyota Hilux Pickup.

The group’s action stemmed from the death of a resident who was shot when security personnel at Nkroful attempted to disperse an agitated crowd.

The youth had gathered in front of the Nkroful District Court after some 28 illegal small-scale miners were brought to the court.

One Andrew Donkor is said to have died at the Ekwe Hospital as a result of the incident.

According to a Police Facebook post, “the group also attacked the Ellembelle District Assembly and threatened to assault the District Chief Executive.”

The Police have served notice that 22 other suspects have been identified but are on the run.

The Police have assured that their officers “are pursuing them so they can be arrested and brought before the law.”

“While we count on the help and support of every well-meaning inhabitant of our country, we assure you that we will not relent in our efforts to ensure that law and order prevail in our society,” the Police added.