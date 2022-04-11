Ghanaian professional boxer, Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe’s return to the ring was a nightmare after being dominated by Ryan Garcia at Alamodome in San Antonio Texas.

The American lightweight claimed a deserving victory with dominant points over Tagoe in 15 months after beating Briton Luke Campbell in January, 2021.

Tahoe, popularly known as ‘Gameboy’, handed Garcia an early advantage from the starting bell by establishing a distance which allowed Garcia the free will to stalk and punch.

Ryan Garcia scores the first knockdown 💥#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/oRGJBbdmzC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

The 33-year-old Ghanaian had a few clean body shots however, Garcia was able to establish his cultured swift left hooks and landed some good single body shots and jabs to the head which drew spontaneous cheers each moment.

The Mexican- American, after the bout, expressed disappointment in his opponent, who he feels had nothing to offer.

“I had to walk him down, he wasn’t giving me anything. I’ll learn more, I know I got a lot more in me,” Garcia said after the fight.

Tagoe managed to drag the fight to all 12 rounds, and in some moments tried to show speedy quick punches. But it was Garcia who wrapped up a satisfactory comeback with a unanimous decision.

Ryan Garcia caught Emmanuel Tagoe off guard with that right hand 🥊😬#JoySports | #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/nYrtFwYqYa — Joy Sports (@JoySportsGH) April 10, 2022

Tagoe lost via a unanimous decision by all three judges as the scorecards read. The scorecards read 119-108, 119 – 108, and 118-109 to give Garcia his 22 career win.