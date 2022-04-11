Nsoromma Season 4 winner, Nhyira Akoto Afriyie, says she would love to collaborate with the Sugar Daddy hitmaker, Kidi.

According to her, Kidi is her favourite musician and she looks up to his potential a lot.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, a day after she was crowned winner for the popular Adom TV music reality show, Nhyira Akoto Afriyie said a feature from Kidi will be a prize she will forever cherish.

Naming her favourite among Kidi’s discography, she mentioned One Man, Thunder, and Enjoyment among others that have equally top the airwaves in Ghana.

She went ahead to perform Kidi’s One Man to showcase the love she has for the Lynx Entertainment signee.

Nhyira returned to Ashale Botwe in the Greater Accra Region – where she hails from with GHS20,000, a laptop, as well as other souvenirs from sponsors.

Her name was etched into the winner’s history books as the first-ever female to win the competition since its inception.

She joins the likes of Righteous Van Dyke, Victor Ampofo, Abrantie of Season 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

She was followed closely by Samzik who walked away with GHC 8,000 as the first runner-up of the show.

Daniel Antwi and Kezia Adu came through as the second and third runners up respectively.

Daniel went home with GHC 5,000 while Keziah took home cash sum of GHC 2,000 as well as other sponsors’ souvenirs.

MORE: