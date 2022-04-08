A female Police Constable, identified as Rashida Alhassan, a pillion rider with her fiance, Prince Owusu, on an unregistered motorbike, have been crushed to death in a ghastly accident at Worawora.

The police woman, who was stationed at Dambai in the Oti Region,

was immediately referred to the Accra Police Hospital but died shortly after admission.

Her fiance, Prince Owusu, reportedly sustained injuries and is currently on admission at the Ho Regional Hospital receiving treatment.

A Police report indicated that Yaw Gyamfi Kusi Awere, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Oti Royals Drinking Water at Apesokubi, called the Worawora Police station and reported that he was driving his vehicle with registration number GE 576-20 at about 7:00pm from Worawora to Apesokubi.

According to the report, the man indicated that on reaching a spot on the road a little after Worawora township, he decided to branch by a new washing bay to wash his vehicle.

When he tried turning an unregistered motorbike with a rider and a pillion hit his vehicle at the rear driving side causing damage to the tail light.

Both the rider and the pillion rider hit the ground and were subsequently rushed to the Worawora Hospital for treatment.