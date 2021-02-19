President of Baby Jet Promotions, Asamoah Gyan, has announced the termination of managerial contract with former IBO lightweight champion, Emmanuel Tagoe.

The agreement was expected to run from October 2018 to November 2021.

However, Mr Gyan, in a letter, announced that Mr Tagoe has been relieved and can continue with his boxing career anywhere of his choice.

“The above named promotional and managerial outfit acting per its president Asamoah Gyan wishes to inform you, the Ghana Boxing Authority and all stakeholders that promotion-managerial/boxer between the pair is terminated with immediate effect,” the letter stated.

Mr Gyan, in the statement, further thanked the boxer and wished him well in his next endeavours.

The 32-year-old boxer has an impressive record of 32 wins in 33 fights, with just a defeat and 15 knockout success.

