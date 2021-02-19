Armed robbers have shot and attacked some motorists on the Asuom-Kade road in the Kwabibirem District of the Eastern Region.

The armed robbers are alleged to have mounted a roadblock on the road with firewood forcing motorists to reduce their speed while using the road.

The armed robbers, numbering about eight, who were masked up and wielded guns, were alleged to have emerged from the bush following the reduction in speed of the vehicles plying the route.

Narrating the incident, a driver of a Honda CRV which had six passengers on board travelling to Abaam, close to Asuom, Abubakari Sule, 37, noted that the road was blocked with firewood compelling him to reduce his speed.

Eight armed robbers wearing mask and wielding guns suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on the vehicle causing damage to the rear glass, windscreen and deflating the front tyre.

Confirming the incident, the Kade District Police Officer, DSP Stephen Abanga, said he led a team of four-armed policemen to the scene of the incident but the robbers had left.

The team, however, recovered three empty shells of BBB cartridges and three unused shells of BBB cartridges from the scene.

A Catholic Priest, who witnessed the incident, Rev Father Emmanuel Angmor, told the Police that, while returning from Abaam to Asuom around 7.25 pm, he ran into the armed robbers who shot at the windscreen and front tyre of the vehicle.

Acting Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gomado, revealed that efforts were being made to arrest the armed robbers.

He further appealed to residents of the community to assist the police with vital information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.