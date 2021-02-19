Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Charterhouse, Robert Klah, has disclosed that conversations with regards to lifting the ban on dancehall artistes Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are still ongoing.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Mr Klah said that though matters have not been fully settled between both parties, the VGMA Board believes the decision was not taken in a rush.

“The Board lifted it per what was right for them. There is no element of rush. The Board felt the ban had served its purpose,” he said.

The VGMA Board, in an official statement, lifted the ban on the two dancehall singers after they were suspended following an onstage brawl at the event’s 2019 edition.

Mr Klah added the two dancehall musicians, despite the lifting of the ban, still reserve the right to agree to be included in the award scheme or not.

He said that the organisers will take up the initiative to reach out to artistes to seek their consent.

“The scheme is designed in such a way that participants will have to give their consent. So the organisers will do their best to reach out to you if any of your works should appear in our research,” he added.