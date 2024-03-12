Three persons have been remanded into police custody by the Kwadaso Circuit Court for attacking firefighters during the Racecourse fire incident in the Ashanti region.

The individuals out of five persons were part of a mob that assaulted fire officers of the Komfo Anokye Fire Command when they visited the scene to extinguish the fire that swept through the market.

The trio were charged with conspiracy to commit assault and assault on a public officer.

According to prosecution, the culprits Solomon Anaba, 18, Akongoli Adoko 18, and Lamamia Ishmael 21 who are labourers at the market pelted objects including stones at the officers for their late response to the distress call.

The firefighters are said to have avoided the actions of the hostile crowd to concentrate on dousing the fire but the mob continued their actions.

It resulted in one of the fire officers sustaining deep cuts to the nose.

Prosecution prayed the court to remand the three suspects into custody as they have no permanent place of abode.

The attorney claimed they were squatters and could interfere in the investigations if granted bail.

The three are expected to reappear before the court on March 26, 2024.