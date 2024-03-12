Rebuilding of a portion of the Race Course market gutted by fire on Monday has not started.

Victims were seen on Tuesday morning salvaging burned wares from the scene of the fire during a visit by Nhyira News.

It is not clear if the traders have the blessings of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to reconstruct the market.

It took the Ghana Fire Service several hours to bring the fire, which began on the morning of March 11, 2024, under control.

Though the cause of the fire is still unknown, Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, who visited the scene to commiserate with the traders, blamed it on an illegal connection.

Meanwhile, victims of Monday’s fire say thieves have started stealing their wares.

The traders who lost thousands of Ghana cedis to the inferno returned this morning only to see their burned wares stolen by unknown persons.

