Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has sympathised with victims of the Race Course market fire.

The MP was at the market on Tuesday to comfort traders to ascertain the extent of damage the fire caused.

Mr Asenso-Boakye also paid separate visits to two households in the constituency gutted by fire over the weekend.

The MP who doubles as the Works and Housing Minister during the visit emphasised the responsible use of LPG especially during the harmattan season.

He urged residents to prioritise safety and implement appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.

Taking to Facebook, Mr Asenso-Boakye shared photos from the devastation of the fire whose cause is yet to be established.

About 60 stalls, properties and food items running into thousands of cedis have been destroyed by the fire on Monday.

Clothes, animal proteins and food commodities including local spices have been burnt beyond recognition.

