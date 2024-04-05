The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has as part of his working visit to the Bono East region visited the Asueyi Chief Palace in the Techiman North constituency where he assured the Chief, Nana Oti Panin, and his people of government’s commitment to upgrading their road network.

Prior to the visit of the Minister, there had been agitations by a section of youth of the community who had threatened to boycott this year’s elections if the road wasn’t fixed.

In his address, the chief highlighted the dire state of the Asueyi and Buoyem road project that has been left incomplete. He underscored the impact of the inadequate road infrastructure on the community’s daily life and the urgent need for action.

Furthermore, Nana Oti Panin drew attention to the lack of access to potable water, compounding the challenges faced by residents. He lamented the political repercussions of neglected roads, citing the loss of the Techiman North seat by the NPP party in the previous elections as a consequence.

In his response, the Road Minister, Mr. Asenso-Boakye reiterated the government’s commitment to development, particularly in the newly created regions like Bono East. He emphasised the purpose of establishing the new regions to bring development closer to the people, assuring Nana Oti Panin that the NPP government has the best interests of the region at heart.

“Nana, it is only the one who gave birth to a child who can properly take care of him or her,” the Minister remarked.

“The NPP government birthed this region and therefore has the responsibility to ensure its complete development.”

Despite the challenges, Nana Oti Panin commended the Nana Addo administration for its achievements in health and education, including the establishment of chip compounds and classrooms. However, he urged the Roads Minister to prioritise the repair of their roads to prevent further electoral losses and improve the quality of life for residents.

