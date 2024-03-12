The General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has cautioned Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, not to allow herself to be used by politicians to discredit the work of the prophetic.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is on record to have given a prophecy about the death of Dr Kumah during his 31st all-night service in December 2023.

The Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.

Following Dr Kumah’s death, there have been a number of speculations about the cause of his death, with Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s pronouncement on his death being one of the videos that went viral after the incident.

However, reacting to the prophecy in a recorded interview played on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday, March 11, 2024, Apostle Kumah said Prophet Nigel Gaisie was closer to the family and therefore decided to exploit their personal information for his own gain in a form of prophecy just to trend.

“Nigel Gaisie was like a brother. He knows my late husband, lawyer John Kumah personally, one-on-one. We have sat in this house and eaten together several times. That is how far we go. When he came from abroad to start a church in Ghana, he came to my church, Disciples of Christ Ministries and I did a programme with him dubbed ‘Let the Prophet Speak.”

“We know him very well and have been aware since November 2023 that the late John Kumah was seriously sick. My husband had a lot of respect for men of God in this country and that included Nigel Gaisie when my husband and I thought he was a genuine man of God,” she explained.

Also reacting to Apostle Kumah’s allegations, Prophet Nigel Gaisie in a social media live recording on Monday, March 11, 2024, said when he saw the revelation about Dr Kumah’s death, he made every attempt to talk to him but was denied access.

For him, Apostle Kumah herself did not make any effort to let him (Nigel Gaisie) meet her husband to tell him other aspect of the prophecy.

He believes that Apostle Kumah granted the interview just to discredit his work as a prophet because she is being influenced by politicians who do not like his work.

