The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has revealed a comprehensive plan aimed at improving water accessibility in Accra.

He stressed the importance of proactive measures to address the pressing water crisis.

Mr. Mahama made the comment while addressing Regional Assembly of chiefs during his Building Ghana Tour.

He highlighted the rapid urbanization of Accra, stressing the need for foresight in managing water resources.

The NDC flagbearer noted that, while progress was made to increase water capacity during late Professor Mills’ administration and his own tenure, expansion efforts stagnated in subsequent years.

“We also want to expand water supply to Accra. Accra is going very fast. Recently, the Ghana Water Company complained that they can’t keep up with the supply of water because of the fast expansion of water. What you do is you plan ahead, and that is what we did.”

In outlining his vision to solve the water crisis, Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to addressing Accra’s evolving needs, pledging to prioritize the expansion of water supply upon assuming office.

“Between Professor Mills’ time and my time, we added 40 million gallons of water to Accra’s water supply. In the last eight years, there has not been a single drop expansion in Accra’s water supply. So why do you expect that the water will be enough?

“This is a city that is growing. And so after we added 40 million gallons, at least in eight years, you should have added another 20 million gallons. We have started planning ahead already that when we come into office, we are going to increase the water supply to Accra.”

