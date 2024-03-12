Government urged to prioritise skills training in schools to reduce unemployment

A visual Arts tutor and the CEO of NKG Textiles in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, Michael Nkpa, has urged government to prioritize skill training in Senior High Schools to reduce the increasing unemployment rate in the country.

According to the tutor, many students are not adequately prepared for the workforce because schools often prioritize academic subjects over practical skills training.

He said by incorporating practical skills training into the curriculum, students can graduate with the skills needed to succeed in the workforce which will reduce unemployment and also help boost the economy by providing businesses with a skilled workforce.

Michael Nkpa, made the appeal when over 200 students at Yabram Community Day Senior High Technical received practical training on soap making, batik tie & die, screen printing, and plastic management.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the CEO believes providing students with practical skills in the fields can greatly increase their chances of finding employment after graduation among young people who lack the necessary skills to secure a job.

He urged government to prioritize skills training in schools and provide students with opportunities to develop their talents in fields such as visual arts.

Some students who received the training appealed for more resources and support for technical schools to ensure they have access to quality education and training opportunities.

They expressed joy after the training and stressed the importance of hands-on skills training in preparing students for future careers and contributing to the overall development of the country.