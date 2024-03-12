The Ghana government through the National Communications Authority is in talks with The Gambia and Benin to roll out free mobile roaming services for their citizens.

This will mean that Ghanaian businessmen and women, tourists, or traders traveling to these countries won’t be required to pay additional services for data or any other mobile services.

Speaking at a platinum night event to welcome telecommunication service provider, Telecel, into Ghana, Vice President Dr. Mahmud Bawumia said this move will enhance businesses among these countries when it becomes successful.

The move is also part of a broad ECOWAS initiative aimed at connecting member countries digitally with ease.

“Government has been able to reach an agreement with neighboring Togo to roll out free roaming services on all networks in both countries. And at the moment, the National Communications Authority is in the process of signing a similar agreement with Benin and The Gambia so citizens can connect easily when they are in each other’s territory”, he stated.

The Vice President therefore urged the company to ensure affordable and quality services to customers as many still have challenges with voice quality.

The Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, told Joy Business that the takeover of Vodafone has been strategic to ensure a competitive market for the Ghanaian consumer.

She assured that there will be a massive investment in digital services including its financial technology and data services.

The platinum night event was a platform for the new company to engage stakeholders in the industry and policymakers on the planned roll-out of the Telecel service.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana still maintains its 30% stake in the company despite the exit of Vodafone from the Ghanaian market.

