It has been revealed that there has been a steady rise in fire cases in the country from November to December in 2022.

For December, 624 fires were recorded nationwide, representing a 10.1% increase in the month as against the same period last year, and in the month of November 2022, 375 fires were recorded, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed.

In a press statement, the GNFS elaborated that there were also 12 road traffic collision incidents which resulted in 34 injuries and two deaths in the last seven days of December 2022.

Within the same period, 226 fires were recorded; between Christmas Day and 31st of December, however, there were no casualties involved.

The Ashanti Region recorded the most cases followed by Accra and Tema Regions, while the North-East recorded the least cases of three.

The GNFS has attributed the cases to careless use of electricity and electrical appliances, indiscriminate burning around bushes, unattended cooking, fires emanating from gas leakage, misuse of naked lights such as lit candles and mosquito coils, improper storage of wares with limited ventilation and poorly maintained vehicles.

Consequently, the service is cautioning the general public to be extra vigilant, especially in this Harmattan season to avert the alarming trend of fires.

