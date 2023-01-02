The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has warned the citizens to be vigilant following the current global surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly with reported increases in new cases in China and other countries.

The SOS message has become necessary as Ghana’s relatively low vaccine coverage poses a major threat of importation and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Despite the decline and sustained low levels of cases in Ghana over the past three months, the GHS believes due to the global situation, there is a need for tightening of security measures and reviewing existing measures to avert further outbreak.

In view of this, the GHS, in a press statement said it has collaborated with the Ministry of Health to critically monitor the situation in consultation with key stakeholders.

The GHS is admonishing Ghanaians who have not availed themselves for COVID-19 vaccination to do so, while those who have taken only first and second doses ought to go for the second and booster.

