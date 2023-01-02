The matchday 10 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with a game left to be played on Monday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

On Friday, Legon Cities were held to a 1-1 draw against Karela United.

On Saturday at the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea also drew with Babiani Gold Stars.

Tamale City at the Tamale Stadium defeated Accra Great Olympics 2-1.

On Sunday, Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa drew goalless against Asante Kotoko.

King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium defeated newly promoted side, Nsoatreman FC 2-0.

FC Samartex 1996 at home drew goalless with Dreams FC.

Real Tamale United at the Tamale Stadium defeated struggling Kotoku Royals 3-2.

Medeama SC finally returned to winning ways after parting ways with David Duncan with a 2-0 win over Accra Lions at Akoon Park.

On Monday, Hearts of Oak will hope to continue their fine run under Slavko Matic when they host Bechem United at the Cape Coast Stadium.

After 10 games played, Aduana Stars sit top of the league log with 20 points with Asante Kotoko and Babiani Gold Stars sitting 2nd and 3rd spot with 18 and 17 points respectively.

King Faisal, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals sit in the relegation zone with 12, 10 and four points respectively.

Full results: