President Akufo-Addo, in a radio broadcast on Monday, conveyed a goodwill message to all Ghanaians as they celebrate this Christmas.

In his message, the President assured the general public that things were improving for the nation, adding, “our economy is rebounding.”

He said although Ghana has not fully recovered, he is confident that the country will turn the tide.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged all Ghanaians to celebrate the holidays safely and responsibly and to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate.

“Let each one of us contribute to helping feed those who are hungry and offering comfort to those in need. Let us take the time to gather, love, listen, and learn from each other, and to remember that with the help of God, we can overcome any challenge and achieve any future of which we can dream.”

“On behalf of the government, my wife Rebecca, the first lady, my daughters, grandchildren, and family, I extend the warmest greetings of the season and best wishes to all Ghanaians for a happy, prosperous New Year. May God bless us all in our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong,” President Akufo-Addo said.