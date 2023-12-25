President Akufo-Addo says he is confident Ghanaians, in the upcoming 2024 elections, will once again rise to the occasion and reinforce the status of Ghana as a bastion of democracy on the African continent.

He said this in a radio broadcast on Christmas Day.

According to the President, it behooves Ghanaians to conduct themselves in such a manner that ensures free, fair, and transparent elections “that will enable the Ghanaian people to choose in peace and serenity the person and persons who will manage their affairs on their behalf for the next four years.”

“I am confident that yet again Ghanaians will rise to the occasion and reinforce the status of Ghana as a bastion of democracy on the African continent. For my part, I will always be grateful to Almighty God and to you, the Ghanaian people, for allowing me to serve you,” he stated.

He assured Ghanaians of his commitment to help create a free and prosperous nation of opportunities for every Ghanaian child despite the circumstances of their birth.

He added that he will ensure that every Ghanaian “has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life and realize his or her aspirations and where we can unleash the sense of enterprise, creativity, and innovation of the Ghanaian people so that together we can build a progressive, prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony and security in fulfilment of the dreams of the founding fathers of our nation.”