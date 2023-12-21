A Tema-based mother has reportedly denied her son’s admission to the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon).

Despite being one of the best students in the Tema Municipality, the mother has refused to allow the boy whose name has been given as Evans enroll over claims her new found faith is against education.

The Executive Director of Education Watch, Kofi Asare took to his Facebook page to share Evans’ plight.

Mr Asare explained that, Evans’ teachers from his Junior High School (JHS) have purchased all items on the prospectus to facilitate a smooth process but his mum is still adamant.

“Immediately you call to convince her, you receive a block. I am in touch with her on my other lines and with my other voices and names. I hear she attends a church called “God’s Kingdom at Last”. I saw a handsome young man as the leader on Facebook. I am struggling to establish contact with the church leader,” he wrote.

He revealed its been two weeks of persuasion but all efforts have proven futile, stating the Tema Social Welfare has been notified and involved in the discussion.

Amidst the challenges, he has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to preserve Evans’ placement as he continues to seek the intervention of relevant authorities.

