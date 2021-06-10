“I went to the United States at age 17 after my secondary school education at Okuapeman but came back to continue my A’ levels and I had wanted to go to PRESEC, Legon.”

These were the words of former Deputy Local Government Minister, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, when he opened up on his beginnings in an interview on Adom TV’s M’ahy3se3 show.

According to him, the school had closed admissions upon his return and because his Senior High School (SHS) mates were two years ahead, he planned to write the final exam the next year so he could complete the A’ levels with them.

“I, therefore, decided to register for NOVDEC that was in 1988 to be a private student and I had only 10 months to study and sit for the exam which was very stressful and I was reading Geography, Literature and English.

“So after four months, I spoke to two of the teachers at Presec, Mrs Mortey of blessed memory and Mr Allotey about it so they agreed for me to attend the regular class and that was when I went to sew the uniform. But I was at the same time undertaking courses at Accra Academy,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

He explained he had to perch with a friend, Solomon on the Presec campus though it was not allowed, a situation that made people see him as a legitimate student.

However, he was faced with the greatest disappointment when the school completed registration for the exam on his blind side, hence he had to look for another school.

Eventually, some tutors managed to pull strings for him to register at Winneba SHS about five days to the start of the exam and he had to give it all his best.