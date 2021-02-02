Two students of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, who won the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have gained admission into Ashesi University.

The duo, Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor and Isaac Gyamfi, earned the love of many who have described them as indeed geniuses.

The university, announcing their admission, indicated they will be pursuing engineering.

Their sterling performance in the NSMQ 2020 contributed significantly to their alma mata winning the coveted NSMQ trophy a sixth time.

Master Gyamfi’s excellent performance earned him the nickname ‘Black Panther’ during his days at PRESEC and that manifested during the contest.

Master Gakpetor, following the contest, was offered the Academic City Presidential Scholarship Award worth US$ 40,000.

This is awarded to students for their distinctive academic excellence and devotion to affect society through creative innovations.