Winners of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have presented their trophy to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Legon Presec, made away with their sixth trophy after defeating Opoku Ware Senior High School (SHS) (OWASS) and Adisadel College in the finals with 36 points, against 31 for Adisco and 21 for OWASS.

The dream was made possible by their players super-sub Isaac Kofi Gyamfi, Benjamin Quansah Nketsiah and Gakpetor Daniel Kekeli who shared that the dream was possible as a result of hard work, perseverance and a vision to win the trophy.

President Akufo-Addo commended winners for their success in this year’s competition.

The President said PRESEC winning its sixth NSMQ trophy makes it “undisputed champions of the competition.”

“It has become a tradition since I became President of the Republic for the winners of the NSMQ and the organisers of the competition to visit the Jubilee House.This year, is the turn of the ‘Odadies’ who impressed the whole nation with their performance. You were second last year and you’ve gone a step further to the ultimate position this year so I applaud you,” he said when the ‘Odadie’ boys paid a courtesy call on him with their trophy, at his request.

The President also commended past and present management of the school for their role in producing personalities who have contributed their quota to national development.

“PRESEC is one of the best SHSs, if not the best in the country…As an ‘honorary Odadie’ I am proud of this achievement,” he said.

“PRESECANS continue to make their mark and continue to play significant roles in the development of the country and there are indeed quite a number of PRESECANS in my government.

“I must also state for the records that in this current Parliament, PRESEC has produced the highest number of MPs i.e 14 and I am particularly proud of this because 12 of them are members of my party,” he added.