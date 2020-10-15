All private school teachers are directed to wear funeral outfit and be in mourning for two weeks to protest the hardship they have been plunged into since government shut down schools in March this year.

This is according to the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) that says their members across the country are struggling after going months without a salary.

According to the Association, should government fail to come to their aid, they will organise funerals to mourn their plights both locally and nationally.

Acting president of GNAPS, Dr Damasus Tuurosong, at a news conference said from next week Monday, all primary school teachers and workers are to begin wearing funeral clothes.

He said the Ghana National Association of Teachers has decided to use all legitimate means at their disposal to attract government to come to their aid.

They are, therefore, asking members to wear funeral outfit to announce the plight of the teachers and workers.

Courage Kekeli, a private school teacher, stressed that life has been unbearable for him and his colleagues since the closure of their schools six months ago and appealed to the government to come to their aid.