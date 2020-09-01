Teachers in the country have lamented over their poor finances due to the seizure of their salaries on the back of the closure of schools over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The teachers, particularly, those in the private schools, bemoaned their inability to feed themselves and relatives and pleaded with the government to provide them with some form of stipends to survive.

“It has not been easy since schools were closed, I for one find it very difficult to feed my self and provide for my younger brother,” said Evans Boye, a private school teacher at Teshie on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday.

“Government should offer us (teachers) a helping hand and at least give us something so we can cope. Even if it is as little as Ghs 500, we will be happy,” he said sorrowfully.

Also speaking on the same show, Bernice Kpoblo, a private school teacher and a single mother of two, also noted that life had become unbearable for her and her children.

She asserted that, she and her two children on multiple occasions have gone to bed hungry.

Speaking further, she intimated that the new directive should be reviewed.

“Government should review the directive because the children he is trying to protect from getting the virus are selling in various markets across the country, so he should open the schools and allow all the pupils to resume academic work,” she stressed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 16th televised address to the nation on measures taken to combat the Covid-19, said he consulted extensively with the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders in the educational field to arrive at the decision to reopen schools.