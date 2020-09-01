Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, is at sea at the brouhaha surrounding the Agyapa Royalties Agreement deal.

She stated unequivocally that, they did due diligence and secured the interest of the State before the agreement went to Parliament.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) opposed to the deal felt vindicated after the Attorney General in a letter to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta dated July 22, 2020, expressed concern about the deal.

Madam Akuffo, among others, said the agreement will amount to executive interference of the powers of the judiciary, which is a violation of the concept of separation of powers as provided under the Constitution of Ghana.

This position, the CSOs argue is an indication that the government is not seeking the interest of the State.

But the Attorney General in a response to the CSOs said her outfit did due diligence in the Minerals Royalties Investment Agreement.

She explained that, all the concerns raised were duly addressed in her engagements with the lawyers and transaction advisors.

“We started working on this deal since 2019 so we have done a thorough work in the interest of the State. It passed through the normal channels of government business,” she said on Accra-based Oman FM.

“All those who took my draft agreement and are accusing the government of shortchanging the State are wrong because all our concerns were addressed in the final agreement which was sent to Parliament,” she stressed.