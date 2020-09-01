A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama is being hypocritical over the trending Agyapa deal because the Atta-Mills administration, under which Mahama was Vice President, set up the Ghana Gold Company.

According to him, the Ghana Gold Company was set up under the Finance Ministry in 2010-11 to hold and monetise Ghana’s gold royalties.

“It will be interesting to know what Vice President @JDMahama’s position was when his government set up the Ghana Gold Company (Committee) under the Minister of Finance in 2010/11 to hold and monetise our gold royalties. Does he remember the 2011 budget which proposed this?” he asked on his Twitter timeline.

Former President Mahama has stated that if he wins the presidential election in December, his “government will not respect the [Agyapa] deal” which, according to him, was shrouded in secrecy.

Mr Mahama argued: “The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund could have played the same role as Agyapa if the Akufo-Addo-led government wanted to be transparent.

“This President is not willing to fight corruption. Depending on who you are in his administration, you can do whatever you want and get away with it because he will personally clear you and say that nothing untoward has happened.”