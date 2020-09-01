Dr Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has lambasted the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over his promise to implement free primary healthcare for Ghanaians to get quality healthcare.

According to him, Ghanaians cannot be deceived by John Dramani Mahama because as a Vice President and later President of the Republic of Ghana, the latter could not fix the very problems he is complaining of.

While addressing the people of Akatsi on his four-day campaign tour of the Volta region, Mr Mahama said that the free primary healthcare “will remove costs as a barrier to healthcare and ensure health for all.”

In a post on his Facebook timeline, he wrote: “John Mahama could not run the National Health Insurance scheme, and today he is talking of free primary healthcare? Does he think Ghanaians are fools?”