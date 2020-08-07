Son of the first President and Founder of the modern Republic of Ghana, Sekou Nkrumah, has descended heavily on Speaker of the 7th Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye following comments he made about his father, Kwame Nkrumah.

The Speaker of Parliament during the observation of the 4th August holiday said in an interview that Mr Nkrumah was not the only person who fought for Ghana’s independence.

He said that to justify the cancellation of Mr Nkrumah’s birthday as Founder’s Day.

Prof. Oquaye’s comment did not sit well with Dr Nkrumah who took to social media to make it clear that his father was the sole founder of the country, Ghana.

According to him, despite the fact that the independence struggle was started before his father; it was his father who gave the struggle the momentum and direction it needed for the realisation of the independence Ghanaians enjoy today.

In another separate social media comment, he blamed former President John Mills for all the raging debates surrounding the celebration of Founder’s Day.