Dr Sekou Nkrumah, the youngest son of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has questioned what a woman running mate brings to the table following the nomination of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as John Mahama’s running mate.

In a post on his Facebook timeline, Dr Nkrumah wrote: “A woman running mate is good! My concern is about her contribution to the campaign, what exactly is she bringing to the table?”

He was of the view that in case the opposition party fails to win election 2020, the competent running mate for the December polls should be able to “take over leadership mantle.”

Dr Nkrumqah, who has always been a critic of Mr Mahama’s candidature, believes that if Prof. Opoku-Agyemang cannot take over the leadership mantle of the party should the NDC fail to win the December polls, then there will be a “leadership vacuum”.