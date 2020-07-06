Social media is currently buzzing for former Education Minister, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyeman following her appointment as John Mahama’s running mate ahead of the December polls.

Her appointment has been met with congratulatory messages as she readies to partner Mr Mahama for victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Council of Elders and Founder of the NDC approved the choice of the candidate at a meeting on Monday.

She prevailed after stiff competition from former Finance Minister and Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who was deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.

This is the first time any of the two major political parties is going into an election with a woman on the presidential ticket.

If the NDC emerges victorious in the polls, she will be the first female Vice President of Ghana.

Read the reactions below:

Women arise! Now you are fully represented at the highest level of the decision-making table! #JohnMahama2020 pic.twitter.com/fVjQqQmKFy — #Kwame Rikki 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@ricword4u) July 6, 2020

The Rescue Mission Team Is Set!



LET THE VICTORY SONG SING LOUDER.



Congratulations @OfficialNDCGh.

Congratulations H.E @JDMahama.

Congratulations Prof Jane Naana Opuku-Agyemang…#RescueMission2020#JohnMahama2020 pic.twitter.com/iShZXOawwF — Peter Doe Jnr 🌠💫 (@PeterDoeJnr1) July 6, 2020