It will be difficult for Felix Annan to return as the first-choice goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko, goalkeepers’ trainer Sampson Appiah has said.

The goalkeeper, who was the first choice goalkeeper of the Porcupine Warriors, has lost his position to Kwame Baah after taking time off to wed his girlfriend early this year after matchday four in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Upon his return, he has been restricted to warming the bench, leading to questions over his relationship with head coach Maxwell Konadu.

But Mr Appiah in an interview with Kweku Osei TV on YouTube said: “Felix used to be our first-choice goalie before his wedding ceremony but Kwame Baah grabbed the opportunity and did very well without conceding most in matches so how can you drop him?”

“The supporters would have killed us if Annan underperformed upon his return. There’s no personal hatred for him but following the rules of the game, hard work will be the secret of him regaining his position devoid of any envy,” he concluded.

The former first-choice goalkeeper, due to his inactivity for his club, was dropped from the Black Stars squad that would have played the postponed 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.