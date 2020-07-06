The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has described the former Minister of Education, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model.

Mr Mahama posted this on his social media page a few minutes after picking Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 general election.

Mr Mahama made the announcement at the party’s National Executive Committee today, Monday, July 6, 2020.

The Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang ticked will be seeking to snatch power from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December polls.