Premier League side, Arsenal, are prepared to sell two key players to raise funds to sign Thomas Partey this summer, according to reports in the United Kingdom.

Partey, 27, has been the number one target for the Gunners with the club stepping up efforts to land the midfielder.

With the club seeming to miss out of Champions League football, Mikel Arteta’s side is ready to pay the €50 million release clause in his current deal.

A report by The Sun says Arsenal are willing to offload Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, as well as French forward Alex Lacazette to raise funds to sign the Ghana international.

Arsenal are targeting a potential return of £65-70m for the three players, which will go towards their reported expected £144m losses for this financial year due largely to the coronavirus pandemic.

Partey has been a mainstay in Diego Someone’s side this season, making 31 appearances in the La Liga so far.

His contract with the La Liga outfit ends in 2023.

He has made over 180 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, scoring 15 goals.

The midfield dynamo joined Atletico Madrid in 2015.