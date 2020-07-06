A video on the internet has captured moments now running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang endorsed John Mahama‘s candidature.

Professor Opoku-Agyeman, who served as a Minister of Education under Mr Mahana’s administration, eulogised the flagbearer as someone whose vision continues to grow.

In the video, Mr Mahama posted on Facebook dated October 6, 2018, she recounted her experiences working with him.

“Having worked closely with the former president, it has enabled me to really appreciate the vision and values of the former president, particularly his genuine concern for the underserved,” she said.